Trent Sherfield takes Trey Lance's arm over Kyler Murray's

Trent Sherfield has made plenty of friends throughout his short stint with the 49ers.

From eye-popping plays in practice to 80-yard touchdown receptions in games, Sherfield has been very impressive thus far. His success throughout training camp and the preseason will likely earn him a roster spot, and possibly a sizeable role in the 49ers' offense this season.

Having connected with rookie quarterback Trey Lance on many big plays already, Sherfield has become his favorite target. The 25-year old receiver previously played three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, and two with superstar QB Kyler Murray.

Both Lance and Murray are two of the league's most exciting dual-threat quarterbacks -- but if you're a receiver like Sherfield -- which of them has the better arm?

"I'm going with my guy, Trey [Lance], all day long," Sherfield said on KNBR 680's "Papa & Lund" show. "I'm going with my guy. He can sling the ball. No knock to Kyler, either. He's a freak. He's a very, very good football player, can definitely sling the rock. Trey can sling the rock as well.

"I really do think that Trey's ceiling is sky high, and I'm very, very excited to see how good of a player he's going to be because he's going to be (very good). He has the focus. He has the detail. He has the work ethic—all those things."

Sherfield, who was brought in with a special teams role in mind, could end up being the 49ers' third wide receiver behind Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, as was Kendrick Bourne last season. Only time will tell what sort of impact Sherfield will have this season.

"I'm very, very excited to continue to grow with him and this organization," Sherfield said.

