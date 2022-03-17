The Dolphins landed running back Raheem Mostert on Wednesday and they’re adding another former 49ers player to the roster on Thursday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is signing wide receiver Trent Sherfield. It’s set to be a one-year deal in Miami for Sherfield.

Sherfield played for Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel with the 49ers last season. Wide receivers coach Wes Welker has also made the trip from San Francisco to South Florida this offseason.

Sherfield caught nine passes for 87 yards and a touchdown with the Niners last year and also played 194 special teams snaps. He’ll join a receiving corps that lost Mack Hollins as a free agent on Wednesday and could also be saying farewell to free agents Will Fuller and Albert Wilson.

Trent Sherfield signing with Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk