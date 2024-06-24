Trent Sellers enjoyed Arkansas visit, commits to Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Mobile (Ala.) The Faith Academy three-star Class of 2025 edge Trent Sellers took his first official visit and gave very high marks to Arkansas.

Sellers, 6-5, 240, was one of eight recruits at Arkansas this weekend as the Hogs wrapped up the June portion of official visits. He committed to the Hogs and became the 15th pledge.

“It felt like a good fit for me,” Sellers said. “A family fit.”

The visit obviously helped Arkansas and Sellers talked about that.

“It went good,” Sellers said. “I feel like I really like it up here. I like the campus and coaches.”

Sellers talked about the highlight of the official visit.

“It’s more than I was expecting up here,” Sellers said. “I thought it was going to be more empty up here, but there’s actually a lot of stuff up here.”

Despite offers from such schools as Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Jackson State, Nebraska, UAB and many others Arkansas landed him.

“This is my first official visit,” Sellers said.

At Arkansas, Settles will be coached by Deke Adams. The defensive line coach has made a strong impression on Settles.

“Coach Adams is a real nice guy,” Settles said. “He keeps it real. Will tell you the truth not just what you want to hear. I feel like he really cares for me as a player and person. It helps me become a better player and person.”

As a junior, Sellers had 69 tackles, 42 solo, 10 for loss and five sacks. He talked about what he feels are his strengths on the field.

“My ball get off,” Settles said. “I am good putting pressure on the quarterback”

Click here for his highlights.

Arkansas’ Commitments for 2025

Grayson Wilson, QB, 6-3, 185, Conway

Quentin Murphy, QB-ATH, 6-1, 205, Little Rock Parkview

Markeylin Batton, RB, 6-0, 174, Atlanta, Texas

Antonio Jordan, WR, 6-6, 230, Warren

Kamare Williams, WR, 6-3, 185, Delray Beach Palm Beach Central, Fla.

Blake Cherry, OT, 6-6, 295, Owasso, Okla.

Kash Courtney, OL, 6-5, 295, Carthage, Texas

Connor Howes, OT, 6-6, 300, Osceola Saint Cloud, Fla.

Ja’Quentin Madison, DT, 6-2, 280, Alpharetta, Ga.

Keiundre Johnson, Edge, 6-4, 230, Terrell, Texas

Trent Sellers, Edge, 6-5, 240, Mobile The Faith Academy, Ala.

Caleb Bell, DL, 6-3, 270, Alpharetta Milton, Ga.

Jayden Shelton, LB, 6-1, 205, Dallas South Oak Cliff, Texas

Taijh Overton, S, 6-2, 180, Mobile Williamson, Ala.

Evan Noel, K, 6-2, 155, Bay Saint Louis St. Stanisisus, Miss.

