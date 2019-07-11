Trent Richardson, Connor Cook seeking work in the XFL

A couple of players who didn’t live up to expectations in the NFL are trying to catch the eyes of the XFL.

Running back Trent Richardson and quarterback Connor Cook are participating in the XFL’s “Summer Showcase” in St. Louis on Saturday. The “Summer Showcase” events are Combine-like workouts that the upstart league is hosting in each of the eight cities where the league will have a team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Richardson, the third overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, led the Alliance of American Football with 12 touchdowns last season. That wasn’t enough to get him an invitation to an NFL training camp, however, so now he’ll try to find work in the XFL.

Cook, the 100th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, was an All-Big Ten quarterback at Michigan State but never managed to do anything in the NFL.

The XFL’s eight teams will have a draft in September, with players who have attended the Summer Showcases eligible, as well as any players cut by NFL teams after the preseason. Other players who have participated in Summer Showcases include Landry Jones, Kony Ealy, Christine Michael, Joe Callahan and Hakeem Nicks.