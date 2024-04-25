Trent Michaels named director of men's basketball operations at WVU

Apr. 24—MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University men's basketball coach Darian DeVries has named Trent Michaels, a two-time WVU graduate, as director of men's basketball operations for the Mountaineers.

It will be Michaels' second consecutive season in the role, and his third season on the Mountaineer men's basketball staff. He served as the operations coordinator during the 2022-23 season.

In his current role, Michaels assists with the day-to-day operations of the men's basketball program. He is responsible for scheduling the Mountaineers' nonconference games, is the program's budget manager, director of the Darian DeVries Basketball Camps and team travel coordinator.

"Trent is very organized and hard working," DeVries said. "He will continue to do a variety of roles from scheduling to travel and helping with recruiting visits. Trent does a lot of work behind the scenes that will help in the success of our program."

A native of Pittsburgh, Michaels was a student manager for the Mountaineer basketball team for four years, including his final two years as a head manager. Michaels served as the graduate assistant for WVU men's basketball for one year following his time as a student manager.

In 2021, Michaels earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from WVU. In 2022, he competed his master's degree in sport management from WVU.