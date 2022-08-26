Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie needs reps, so he played in Thursday night’s final preseason game. McDuffie, though, didn’t last long.

On a third-and-two play on the Packers’ first possession, Tyler Goodson caught a short pass from Jordan Love. McDuffie pushed him out of bounds after a 1-yard gain.

Unfortunately for McDuffie, his head hit Goodson’s hip.

The first-round draft pick was evaluated for a head injury and placed into concussion protocol.

He played 14 snaps on defense and five on special teams in the first preseason game and nine defensive snaps and three on special teams in the second preseason game.

The Chiefs list McDuffie as a starter opposite L'Jarius Sneed on their depth chart, but they have 17 days until their season opener against the Cardinals.

Trent McDuffie in concussion protocol originally appeared on Pro Football Talk