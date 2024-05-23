Trent McDuffie on chemistry building among Chiefs’ DBs: ‘We can just play fast’

The Kansas City Chiefs’ front office and coaching staff have assembled one of the best defensive-back groups in the league.

For the most part, it has been late-round draft picks that have developed into formidable cornerbacks for Kansas City. In the 2021 draft, Brett Veach identified Trent McDuffie as a lockdown corner, and elected to trade up to the 21st pick to take the Washington product.

McDuffie has stepped in and been an every-down player for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and this Chiefs’ defense.

While speaking with the media on Wednesday, the 23-year-old cornerback explained how the defensive backs have picked up where they left off when they last played together.

“I feel like yesterday there was this one play where we kind of messed it up and then me and [Justin Reid] just played off each other and I was like ‘Man, it feels good’,” McDuffie told reporters. “Three years into this and everybody knows what they are doing — you don’t have to be out there worrying about who is doing what. We can just play fast, and I feel like going into this new season I think that’s huge where we are starting off.”

Because McDuffie has proved he can be depended on each and every play, the Chiefs could afford to ship off L’Jarius Sneed in a trade to the Titans earlier this offseason.

The former Washington defensive back will be the top cornerback on this defense and will be relied upon to shut down opposing team’s number-one options.

