Trent Green to replace Charles Davis on Bengals-Titans due to COVID protocols
There will be a change in the announcer booth on Saturday when the Tennessee Titans play host to the Cincinnati Bengals on CBS.
The New York Post reported Thursday that Charles Davis will be out due to COVID-19 protocols and he will be replaced by Trent Green.
Trent Green will be Ian Eagle's partner for Bengals-Titans as Charles Davis is out due to COVID protocols, CBS said.
— Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 20, 2022