Trent Frederic has awesome mic'd up moment with Patrice Bergeron after Lake Tahoe win
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Frederic has awesome mic'd up moment with Bergeron after Lake Tahoe win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Trent Frederic is quickly becoming a Boston Bruins fan favorite for his on-ice play and funny off-ice moments.
On Monday, the Bruins released a behind-the-scenes video from their outdoor game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Lake Tahoe last month.
The Bruins cruised to a 7-3 win over their rival, led by a hat trick from David Pastrnak. Frederic also scored his first career NHL goal in the victory.
Bean: Who should the Bruins protect in expansion draft?
After the game, the venue played "Dirty Water" by The Standells -- an iconic tune in Boston and the Bruins' and Red Sox' victory song. Frederic seemingly didn't realize that. He asked Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron about it as they walked off the ice and toward the locker room after beating the Flyers.
Check out the hilarious exchange in the video below:
The postgame tunes were on point in Tahoe.#BehindTheB | @pastrnak96
Watch the latest episode ➡️ https://t.co/78vfSYBGga pic.twitter.com/eHaam7gYRK
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 8, 2021
Frederic has scored three goals in his last seven games, while also riling up the opposing team with his physical play. He's continued to show a willingness to fight, too, especially in defense of a teammate.
The Bruins and Frederic will be back in action Tuesday night versus the New York Islanders.