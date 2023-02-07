Trent Dilfer makes puzzling comments about Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Dilfer makes puzzling comments about Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Trent Dilfer is no stranger to hot takes, especially when they involve Tom Brady and/or the New England Patriots.

One of his most memorable moments as an analyst for ESPN came in 2014 when, after the Patriots got destroyed by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, he proclaimed the Patriots were "not good anymore." Of course, the Patriots went 12-4 and won the Super Bowl that season, and then lifted the Lombardi Trophy twice more in 2016 and 2018.

But Dilfer's recent comments on the modern NFL -- and Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in particular -- might be his most puzzling yet.

"The modern-day game does not impress me," Dilfer said in ESPN's "30 for 30" documentary on the 2000 Baltimore Ravens. "It’s super easy when you don’t get hit as a quarterback and when you can’t reroute receivers and when you can’t hit guys across the middle.

"I love Tom Brady. I love Aaron Rodgers. I love these guys. It’s not impressive. What’s impressive is what (old-school QBs) did."

(Watch Dilfer's comments starting at the 0:30 mark in the video below):

People often forget that Brady came into the league before these rule changes took place. He led the league in passing touchdowns (28) in 2002 when quarterbacks and receivers could get hit. He won two Super Bowl titles in 2001 and 2003 before the league changed the rules on hitting receivers entering 2004.

Brady took a ton of huge hits over the first couple years of his career -- and, really, his entire career. And sure, he did benefit later in his career from rule changes that protected quarterbacks, but it doesn't make anything he accomplished over the last 10 or 15 years less impressive. Brady threw for 27,632 yards with 192 touchdown passes and two Super Bowl wins in his forties. He led the league in passing yards in 2021 at age 44.

What's actually not impressive is Dilfer's career. He played for five teams in 13 seasons, totaling 113 touchdowns and 129 interceptions. He completed just 55.5 percent of his passes. Dilfer won a Super Bowl with the 2000 Ravens because he was carried by one of the greatest defenses in league history.

The fact that Dilfer, of all people, would make those comments about Brady and Rodgers is just hilarious.