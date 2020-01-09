Trent Dilfer to be honored at Ravens-Titans playoff game

This postseason, the Ravens have a chance to defeat the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional round as the first step in what they hope ends with a Super Bowl victory. The last time that happened was the 2000 season, when a Trent Dilfer led team beat the Titans 24-10 before ultimately taking home the championship.

So, as the Ravens embark on their 2019 journey, it's only right that Dilfer returns to Baltimore. Come Saturday night, he'll be the Ravens Legend of the Game for the matchup with Tennessee.

We're excited to welcome back Super Bowl XXXV winning QB Trent Dilfer Saturday as the Legend of the Game! pic.twitter.com/frfdaGkUzt — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 9, 2020

Dilfer's performance against the Titans was not very memorable, as it was a late Ray Lewis pick-six that is engrained in the minds of many. Yet despite only passing for 117 yards, the Ravens were able to get the win.

While Baltimore will hope to get more out of what has been an explosive offense Saturday, they'll most likely be willing to take a repeat of what happened in January of 2001. In the playoffs, a win is a win.

The favorites heading into the Super Bowl, the Ravens have everything needed to advance to the conference championship. But, bringing back a little magic for the 2000 Super Bowl season can't hurt.

