Trent Dilfer: Giants QB Daniel Jones will become an NFL great

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan is “done” with New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Done. D-o-n-e, done.

“I gotta admit my guy still can’t protect the football, so I’m done with you, Daniel Jones. Just like I was done with Mark Sanchez at some point. I’m done,” Ryan said on ESPN’s “Get Up!” earlier this week, via NJ Advance Media.

But at least one former Super Bowl champion isn’t buying what Ryan is selling on Jones.

Trent Dilfer, who started at quarterback when the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Giants in Super Bowl XXXV, believes Jones will solve his turnover problem and once he does, will be bound for greatness.

“I see the toughness, the grit, the resilience, enough talent. The intangible stuff is going to allow him to survive what’s going to be a horrific narrative of giving games away,” Dilfer said on WFAN. “He’s going to have to get through this turnover thing. And he will, because I think he’s the right kind of kid.

“And when he does — I don’t think it’s an if, I think it’s a when — and as [the Giants] get more talented upfront, I think he’s going to be one of the better players in the NFL. I don’t think he’s going to be a flash and sizzle player all the time. I think he’s going to grow into one of these great quarterbacks who makes everybody around him better because of what he’s gone through, what he’s endured, what he’s had to fight through.”

But will Jones stick in New York long enough to see that happen? The Giants have had offensive line problems for a full decade and seem no closer to solving the issue now than in 2012.

If Jones does eventually ascend into the NFL’s elite tier, it may not come with the Giants. His clock is ticking and unless this team turns things around quickly, Jones, like Sam Darnold before him, will be forced to continue his career elsewhere.