Trent Dilfer calls out Bears' play-calling, Chase Claypool usage

Trent Dilfer calls out play-calling, Claypool usage

It takes a new receiver (i.e. Chase Claypool) a little while to learn the Bears' offense. Right?

"Not this offense," Trent Dilfer said during his Monday breakdown of the Bears and Justin Fields on 670 the Score. "I could learn this offense in 24 hours – the passing offense."

Interesting.

Should Claypool be more involved than the five receptions and 32 yards he's accrued in the last three games?

"Yes," Dilfer said. "I don't know what you have in Claypool because you don't throw it enough."

Dilfer underlines the idea that Luke Getsy and the Bears should use their receivers more and unmask the talent in the passing game. Fields ranks 27th amongst quarterbacks this season in passing attempts with 228 attempts. That equates to almost less than 20 pass attempts per game.

"At some point, the head coach has to say, 'Bro, quit worrying about all these designed runs,'" Dilfer said. "Go up there on a Monday and be like 'I want to see triple the catalog in passing. I want to see him [Fields] throwing it twice as much in practice and I want more than 30 throws in the game.'"

Since Getsy discovered Fields' success in the ground game, the offensive coordinator hasn't stopped milking that cow.

Fields has rushed for 640 yards over the last six weeks, an average of 107 yards per game. He's the leading rusher in the league amongst quarterbacks and has the seventh-most rushing yards among all players. He's on track to break Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing record.

For that, however, there have been consequences. Fields often admits his physical suffering after the game. One can assume his pain stems from rushing the ball and taking hits regularly. During the Falcons game, he required sideline treatment for hamstring cramps. He also hurt his shoulder on the run during the final drive of the game.

To Dilfer, the Bears need to take it down a notch.

"I didn't like it," Dilfer said on the play-calling from Getsy. "I really like him. I didn't like yesterday. I think all of us who call plays, whatever level, fall into this trap. You get a new shiny toy that you really like. And the new shiny toy is the quarterback-driven run game."

