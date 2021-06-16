Trent Brown's take on potential of Patriots' offensive line will excite fans

Trent Brown's take on potential of offensive line will excite Pats fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots need a stellar performance from their offensive line to reach their goals during the 2021 NFL season, and Trent Brown is confident this unit will rise to the challenge.

Brown played for the Patriots in 2018 and helped the team win a Super Bowl with a power-running attack. He left to join the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, and after two seasons in the AFC West, he returned to Foxboro this offseason when the Patriots acquired him in a trade.

The 28-year-old veteran has high expectations for the Patriots' offensive line with a new season on the horizon.

“Whichever side I end up playing on, it really doesn’t even matter to me,” Brown said Wednesday. “I think we have two great guards, and of course I feel like we have one of the best centers in the league. And then whatever side me and Isaiah play, we'll have two of the best tackles in the league.

“I think we’ll get back in the saddle and have one of the best -lines in the league, if not the best O-line. We just have to keep continuing to put the work in, work on the fundamentals and get back to the basics, and we’ll be all right.”

Brown and Isaiah Wynn give the Patriots two excellent tackles. David Andrews, who the Patriots re-signed to a four-year deal earlier this year, is one of the best centers in the league. Michael Onwenu likely will start at left guard following Joe Thuney's departure. Onwenu enjoyed a stellar rookie campaign after being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Shaq Mason will start at right guard. He's a former All-Pro.

Brown's excitement over this offensive line is certainly warranted. It's a very good group, and there's depth to it as well, with Justin Herron and Ted Karras giving the coaching staff plenty of versatility.

There aren't many things more important to a rookie quarterback than a quality offensive line. So if the Patriots start 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones at any point this coming season, playing behind a smart, experienced and talented offensive line will give him an advantage over many of the other rookie QBs.

Regardless of who starts at quarterback, this offensive line will be absolutely critical to the team's success offensively. There aren't many position groups on New England's roster with more talent.