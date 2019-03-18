Trent Brown's agent says Bill Belichick made NFL free agency push on vacation originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Newly signed Raiders left tackle Trent Brown got a pretty penny to leave the New England Patriots at the start of NFL free agency last week.

On the same day Brown decided to join the Raiders, his old coach was enjoying a moment in the sun. Literally.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was photographed with his girlfriend while vacationing in Barbados on the same day the early negotiating period began. You can't exactly blame the guy, considering the Patriots have won 10 consecutive AFC East titles and three of the last five Super Bowls.

When your divisional competition consists of the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, you can afford a day off. But it turns out Belichick was on a working vacation, and Trent Brown's agent said the coach was making a push to re-sign the offensive lineman.

"Don't let those photos fool you," Drew Rosenhaus told NBC Sports' Peter King in his Football Morning in America column. "We talked one morning at 4:30 about Trent Brown. They wanted to keep him."

Brown started all 16 regular-season games and all three playoff games for the Patriots last season, and protected quarterback Tom Brady's blind side. New England allowed just 21 sacks in the regular season -- third-fewest in the NFL -- and only one in the postseason. In 2017, the Pats allowed 35 in the regular season.

It was a different story in Oakland last year, when the Raiders allowed 52 sacks. That tied for the fifth-most in the NFL, and made upgrading their pass protection a priority this season.

The Raiders were able to do so, and weaken a league powerhouse in the process. Still, Belichick's Barbados break is a pretty good indicator that he and the Patriots aren't stressing their standing entering 2019.

Even if he was working during it.