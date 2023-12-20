Trent Brown voices strong opinion on Malik Cunningham situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Trent Brown was happy to see Malik Cunningham get an opportunity elsewhere, but he's a strong believer that opportunity should have come in New England.

The Patriots offensive tackle didn't hold back after the Baltimore Ravens signed Cunningham off New England's practice squad last week.

"@Malikc_3 go flourish where your talent is respected lil bradda," he wrote on Instagram.

Brown doubled down on that comment in a recent conversation with A to Z Sports' Sophie Weller.

"It's funny because I told him months ago if they ever called, if anybody, that's the team where he should go," Brown said. "It was almost like I saw it coming."

"And that's really good for him to actually get a real chance to play his real position."

The Patriots initially signed Cunningham last spring as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville. The 25-year-old split time at quarterback and wide receiver, primarily the latter with several signal-callers already on the roster. He did, however, showcase some of his talents during an impressive preseason performance vs. the Houston Texans.

Cunningham entered with about nine minutes remaining in the game. His athleticism was on display as he completed 3-of-4 passes for 19 yards and ran the ball five times for 34 yards and a touchdown -- New England's only TD of the game.

"I mean, probably the most exciting drive we had in that stadium was against Houston in preseason games this season," Brown told Weller. "Like, my guy couldn't even get a red jersey."

Despite Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe struggling under center, Cunningham never got his chance to lead the Patriots offense. He was active for three games but played only six snaps, all in the team's Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Two of those snaps came as QB, but he never attempted a pass.

Did Brown believe Cunningham deserved more opportunities to be the Patriots' quarterback?

"Absolutely," Brown answered. "Everybody on the team did. Everybody."

Now, Cunningham gets to reunite with former Louisville teammate Lamar Jackson in the Ravens' QB room. He was a healthy scratch for his first game with Baltimore, but he should get more chances to display his talents in an offense that is more tailored to his unique abilities.