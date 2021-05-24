Trent Brown tries to recruit Julio Jones: 'Come be a Patriot'

Nick Goss
·1 min read
Brown tries to recruit Julio Jones: 'Come be a Patriot' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Julio Jones is the most popular name in NFL trade rumors as the summer approaches, and one New England Patriots player is doing his best on social media to recruit the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver to Foxboro.

Patriots left tackle Trent Brown sent out the following tweet Monday afternoon:

Jones reportedly has requested a trade, and the Patriots reportedly have had "internal discussions" about potentially making a deal for the former All-Pro wideout.

Curran: A Pats trade for Julio Jones would put Newton in spotlight

Oddsmakers aren't too optimistic about Jones going to New England, though. PointsBet gives the Patriots the fifth-best odds to land the veteran wide receiver at +700. The San Francisco 49ers are the betting favorites at +450 odds.

It does seem that Jones expects to be elsewhere when Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season rolls around, whether that's Foxboro or somewhere else.

Shannon Sharpe asked Jones on Monday's episode of FOX Sports 1 show "Undisputed" if he wanted to stay in Atlanta, and the wideout responded "I'm out of there." 

Jones is 32 years old and has played 10 seasons with the Falcons since they selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He'll likely end up in the Hall of Fame after his pro career ends, but he should still have a few very good seasons left in him before that.

