Trent Brown trade gives Patriots flexibility to handle Joe Thuney's eventual departure

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Perry
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Perry: What Trent Brown trade means for Thuney, Pats' o-line in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The writing is on the wall for everyone to see, which might help explain why the New England Patriots went out of their way to bring back old friend Trent Brown via trade this week. 

The Las Vegas Raiders dealt Brown back to New England in a pick-swap trade that has the teams exchanging Day 3 choices in 2022. And now Bill Belichick's club has the flexibility to deal with what could be the imminent departure of free-agent-to-be Joe Thuney.

With Brown in the mix, the Patriots pick up a behemoth edge protector who can settle in on either side of the offensive line. When the Patriots acquired him prior to the 2018 season in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, Brown quickly became the team's starting left tackle. Signing with the Raiders for $36 million guaranteed in 2019, he swapped sides and played on the right side.

Next Pats Podcast - Former Jets scout Connie Carberg on breaking barriers & her keys to player evaluation | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Brown (listed at 6-foot-8, 380 pounds with the Raiders) has eye-popping power regardless of where he plays -- the kind of power that often has other powerful men in awe of his on-the-field feats of strength.

"We were kind of blown away at some of the things he was able to do," center David Andrews said before Super Bowl LIII. " ... Some of the stuff in the run game he could do. He's so big he could kind of swallow up people. It was pretty impressive. Same thing in pass pro. He's just so big, hard to get around. He has great length, great strength. He's a good football player."

The Patriots could use as many good football players as they can get along the offensive line since Thuney, arguably the best player on the roster last year, is likely to receive a mammoth payday elsewhere in free agency. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots are not expected to use the franchise tag on Thuney, as they did last year.

Thuney will get paid somewhere, though, even with the cap cratering as the league deals with the financial repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. He's considered one of the best in football at his craft, and those types of high-end talents are not expected to be impacted by the league's shrinking salary cap.

The Patriots have the cap space to keep Thuney around if they wanted to; with more than $60 million available (pending Brown's deal hitting the books), the team ranked in the top five in football in free cap space. But they also have a promising young guard in Michael Onwenu, a sixth-round pick in 2020 who shocked the league by quickly becoming one of the NFL's best young linemen as a rookie. 

Despite being viewed by the Patriots as a guard-only prospect prior to working with him, Onwenu kicked outside to right tackle last season because the club had a need there. But in order to play to Onwenu's strengths -- and in order to maximize the team's financial flexibility -- the move that may make the most sense would be to allow Thuney to seek his massive contract elsewhere, play Onwenu at guard, then have Brown settle in at right tackle.

Here's what the Patriots' starting offensive line could look like in 2021.

Late last year, when Belichick was asked about Onwenu's future, he said the 350-pounder's play had given the team options in terms of where he could be used in the long term.

"That’s something we’ll take a long, hard look at this year," Belichick said. "This year, putting him at tackle was kind of our way to try to get our best players on the field with Isaiah [Wynn] and so forth . . . I think he’s shown, maybe a little bit surprisingly to us and him, his ability to play tackle.

"Again, that’s something he really hasn’t done. So, that’s a great credit to him and it certainly increases his value to our team and we’ll have to take a look at what’s best for him, what’s best for the team. And honestly, the improvements he’s made at tackle, there’s probably a discussion as to how much difference is there between guard and tackle in his play and so forth. 

"It’s been an opportunity that I would say we didn’t anticipate at the start of the year or even when we drafted him. We thought that he would be competing for the third guard position behind Joe and Shaq [Mason]. It’s turned into something different than that. So, we’ll see if we go back to the original plan or whether we don’t.

Perry's two-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Pats mix it up

"This is similar to when we drafted [Richard] Seymour. In the first year, he played nose and then he went back to defensive end. Then we drafted [Vince] Wilfork and the first year he played defensive end and then he went back to nose. And then we drafted [Nate] Solder and he played right tackle and he eventually moved back to left tackle where we drafted him, or where we thought we were drafting him for.  

"So, sometimes that first year, first and second year, is maybe a little different than the original plan and sometimes maybe the original plan, you end up back there anyway, and sometimes you don’t. So, we’ll just have to take a look at that here at the end of the season and see where things are next year and have some kind of a plan. Maybe it’s some kind of combination of both. I don’t know, but he’s opened a lot of doors and opportunities for himself and we’ll see how that fits into our team concept."

Patriots center David Andrews, like Thuney, is about to hit free agency as well. If he can be retained, the Patriots could be looking at a 2021 offensive line group that includes Wynn at left tackle, Onwenu at left guard, Andrews at center, Mason at right guard and Brown at right tackle. Marcus Cannon could return after opting out of the 2020 season, and second-year player Justin Herron is available to provide tackle depth.

Recommended Stories

  • Patriots, Raiders swap late-round picks in Trent Brown trade

    The Patriots didn’t have to give up much to get offensive tackle Trent Brown from the Raiders. The trade is Brown and a 2022 seventh-round pick for a 2022 fifth-round pick. Patriots coach Bill Belichick loves these late-round pick swaps and has used them several times. Belichick recognizes that once the draft is past the [more]

  • Thank you, Terez

    Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel, Al Toby & Brett Rader to remember the life of Terez Paylor.

  • Jon Gruden’s free-agent moves have not panned out very well

    The Raiders have made plenty of moves with Jon Gruden back at the helm. They haven’t gone so well. From receiver Antonio Brown (a total disaster) to a trio of players who will be gone after two years (tackle Trent Brown, safety Lamarcus Joyner, receiver Tyrell Williams), these players added in 2019 haven’t done much [more]

  • Report: Patriots are not expected to tag Joe Thuney

    We’ve seen a few players get a franchise tag for the second year in a row, but it does not look like Patriots left guard Joe Thuney will be joining Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Broncos safety Justin Simmons, and Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams in that group. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Patriots [more]

  • Zach Ertz reportedly being recruited by top NFL QBs

    Some of the NFL's best quarterbacks are reportedly recruiting Zach Ertz. By Dave Zangaro

  • Trent Brown shares epic reaction to Patriots-Raiders trade news

    Trent Brown celebrated his return to New England.

  • Colts’ 2021 free agency target: TE Gerald Everett

    Should the Colts target Gerald Everett?

  • A Patriots trade could bring Bengals one step closer to Joe Thuney in free agency

    Joe Thuney to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency might just happen now that the New England Patriots made a trade.

  • Report: Patriots expected to trade for Raiders' offensive tackle Trent Brown

    The Patriots reportedly are expected to trade for Raiders OT Trent Brown.

  • UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya comes in light for chance to be champ-champ

    Saturday's championship heavy fight card is set now that the UFC 259 weigh-in results are official. All three title fights got the green light on Friday with all six athletes in the championship bouts stepping on the scale within the first 25 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window. While UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz weighed in at 205 pounds on the nose, the top end of the limit, his opponent took a remarkedly different approach. When most fighters get as big as possible and then have a drastic weight cut during fight week, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya didn't follow the norm. He stepped on the scale at 200.5 pounds, pizza box in hand, in his quest to become a two-division champion. The UFC 259 co-main event features double-champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. Nunes was first to the scale on Friday, weighing 145 pounds. Anderson was the last title fight athlete to the scale, weighing 144.5 pounds for the title tilt. The third championship bout on the UFC 259 fight card features bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan making the first defense of his belt. He'll square off against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling after both easily made weight. Yan tipped the scale at 135 pounds; Sterling at 134.5 pounds. Askar Askarov misses weight for UFC 259 All but two fighters weighed in during the first 30 minutes of the two-hour window. Askar Askarov and Kennedy Nzechukwu had yet to weigh in with one hour and 30 minutes left. Askarov took to the scale with about an hour left during the weigh-in window. He missed weight by one pound, weighing 127 pounds for his flyweight fight with Joseph Benavidez. If Benavidez's team agrees to the bout, Askarov would likely forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Benavidez to keep the bout intact. Nzechukwu was the final fighter scheduled on the card to the scale, making weight for his bout with just under an hour left during the weigh-in window. Glover Teixeira makes weight as UFC 259 main event back-up Light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira stepped on the scale after Nzechukwu, weighing 204.5 pounds. He will serve as an emergency back-up if anything happens to either of the UFC 259 main event fighters. It's not often that a fighter pulls out after weigh-ins, although it has become a bigger concern during the pandemic, as COVID-19 protocols have forced several fighters out on the day of the event. TRENDING > Dana White says UFC will be first to open up to Texas crowds UFC 259 weigh-in results UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya (200.5 pounds) UFC 259 Main Card (10p ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Israel Adesanya (200.5)Co-Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (145) vs Megan Anderson (144.5)Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5)Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (156) vs Drew Dober (156)Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206) UFC 259 Prelims (8p ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (136)Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (127)Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5) UFC 259 Early Prelims (5:30p ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Jordan Espinosa (126)Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (169.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (116) vs Amanda Lemos (116)Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Aalon Cruz (155)Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (134.5) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Israel Adesanya comes in light for shot at Jan Blachowicz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Jan Blachowicz overpowers Israel Adesanya to retain light heavyweight title at UFC 259

    Blachowicz cemented the fight by taking Adesanya down in each of the final two rounds and basically holding him on his back for more than half the round.

  • UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling

    Watch the UFC 259 recap & highlights from the bantamweight championship between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling from Saturday's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Tim Elliott calls Jordan Espinosa a ‘woman beater’ during dominant win at UFC 259 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

    Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."

  • Trent Brown, Patriots players react to Pro Bowler's reported trade to New England

    Judging by Trent Brown's Instagram activity, the offensive tackle is pretty excited about reuniting with the Patriots in a trade with the Raiders.

  • Report: Raiders trading Trent Brown to Patriots

    Trent Brown is on the move, from Las Vegas to New England. Brown, the Pro Bowl offensive tackle, is being traded from the Raiders to the Patriots, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The deal includes Brown agreeing to rework his contract, which previously had two years and $19.25 million left on it. On [more]

  • Pro Football Focus says this was the Bears’ best NFL draft decision in the last five years

    The Chicago Bears haven't had many first-round picks lately, but that hasn't stopped them from having NFL draft success, per PFF.

  • Packers WR Devin Funchess takes paycut to return in 2021

    Packers WR Devin Funchess reduced his 2021 pay by roughly $750,000, according to NFL Network.

  • Report: Warriors promised to take LaMelo Ball with No. 2 pick in 2020 NBA Draft

    The Warriors passing on LaMelo Ball was already a decision coming under scrutiny even before Jalen Rose's recent comments.

  • Blake Griffin explains why he chose to play for Nets: 'I wanted to be on a team that was contending'

    Blake Griffin is officially a Net, and while his introductory news conference is still TBA since the NBA is in the midst of the All-Star break, he still got to answer a few questions Monday about joining his new team.

  • Why Bears miss out on Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, per Peter King

    Say it ain't so.