Trent Brown touts return to ‘traditional Patriot football’ in 2023

New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown made it known to the media on the first day of training camp on Wednesday that the team would be getting back to “traditional Patriot football” this season.

Brown was among several Patriots who struggled last season. He had 13 penalties, which was tied for the second-most in the NFL. The 2023 season is an opportunity for a fresh start for many players, and Brown believes the Patriots will get back to the team fans know and love.

He is also incredibly confident in newly-hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien bringing a sense of normalcy back to the Patriots offense.

Trent Brown says the team will get back to “traditional Patriot football” this season. He loves Bill O’Brien’s fire and attitude, says it was needed. pic.twitter.com/TC3AdXGNJp — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) July 26, 2023

A strong season from Brown would do wonders for the New England offensive line.

They struggled mightily at times last year, and it contributed to the problems with the overall offense. Protecting Mac Jones will be the key to success for the Patriots in the 2023 season, and a good year from Brown is important to making that happen.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire