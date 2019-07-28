Trent Brown thirsty for more of everything

Who is Trent Brown?

The Raiders believe Brown is the player who protected Tom Brady‘s blindside last season. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have made Brown the highest-paid offensive lineman in history.

Brown vows that’s who he is, too, not the player who the 49ers gave up on. Questions about his work ethic and commitment followed him to New England before he put those to rest.

Now, some are questioning whether the Raiders will get the player the Patriots got or one who is satisfied after signing a life-changing contract.

“I want more,” Brown said Sunday, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “People feel like I would just get the money and become lazy. No, I want another huge contract. I want more rings. You know what I mean? I want more of everything. I’m thirsty for it.”

Brown, 26, is moving to right tackle this season, with the Raiders choosing to keep second-year player Kolton Miller on the left side.

“Tackle is tackle,” Brown said. “They got great rushers on both sides. I can just give [Miller] the best knowledge that I have and share it with all the guys and hopefully we can get the whole group to do better. I’m not trying to harbor any information. I’m trying to share it with everybody so we can win that’s the sole focus. The main goal.”