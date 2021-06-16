After a pair of lackluster seasons with the Raiders, Trent Brown is back with the Patriots. New England acquired him for a fifth-round pick in March, as Las Vegas overhauled its offensive line.

Brown played left tackle for the Patriots during their 2018 Super Bowl championship season, but he’s likely to play on the right side in 2021. But now that Brown is back in a more comfortable environment, he has high expectations for New England’s five up front in the upcoming year.

“Whichever side I end up playing on, it really doesn’t even matter to me,” Brown said Wednesday, via Doug Kyed of NESN. “I think we have two great guards, and of course, I feel like we have one of the best centers in the league. And then whichever side me and Isaiah play, we have two of the best tackles in the league.

“I think we’ll get back in the saddle and have one of the best O-lines in the league, if not the best O-line. We just have to keep continuing to put the work in, work on the fundamentals and get back to the basics, and we’ll be all right. We’ll be just fine.”

At this point, the Patriots’ offensive line appears to be — from left to right — Isaiah Wynn, Michael Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, and Brown. The club also brought back Ted Karras in free agency, and he can serve as a backup interior lineman.

Trent Brown thinks Patriots can have one of the league’s best offensive lines originally appeared on Pro Football Talk