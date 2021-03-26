Trent Brown takes pride in playing for Patriots organization

With Trent Brown returning to the New England Patriots, it is safe to say he is excited to call Gillette Stadium home once again.

In speaking to the media on Wednesday, Brown indicated that he feels a certain level of happiness when he wears a Patriots jersey.

After leaving the Patriots in the 2018 offseason, he signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Oakland Raiders at the time. Brown indicated that he never really found his footing with the Raiders, and didn’t find that same level of personal success that he did with the Patriots.

With that in mind, he elaborated about what it means for him to be able to play for New England.

“I felt like I wanted to be back somewhere where – I’ve worn a lot of jerseys in my life, but I’ve never been more proud than when I’ve put on a Patriots jersey,” Brown said. “When I became a Patriot – I’ve always loved football but I think I began to appreciate what it takes, like the actual time and effort and the sacrifices you have to make,” he recalled. “Really, it was fun to me. Some people don’t like it, but I loved it. I just think it’s where I need to be. I’m happy. I was happiest when I was there. I’ve never had more fun playing football in my life.”

With the Patriots making several moves to strengthen their offensive line this offseason, Brown is certainly going to be a big part of that. There is little doubt he is excited and ready to get things going.

