Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood with brief press conference

Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood in brief press conference

Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots aren't in the cheeriest of moods following a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach Bill Belichick was on brand with brief answers during his postgame press conference. On Monday, offensive tackle Trent Brown channeled his inner Belichick with a short presser of his own.

Brown was asked several questions about the Patriots' poor pass protection in Sunday's 20-7 defeat. The 6-foot-8, 370-pounder answered all of them with "gotta get better."

He isn't wrong. The Patriots' offensive line, which struggled throughout camp and preseason, was one of the team's primary issues on Sunday. Quarterback Mac Jones was sacked twice -- including a costly strip sack -- and hit three times. Brown was responsible for two of those sacks and one QB hit.

The biggest takeaway from Brown's press conference, aside from his bitter mood, was his response to whether it mattered which side he played (left or right tackle) when he signed with New England.

"It didn't really matter at all. I can play wither side," he said.

Asked whether he's happy with the Patriots right now, Brown answered, "I love the Patriots."

The Pats can ill afford to get the same effort from their o-line during next week's game in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defense forced five turnovers in their win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kickoff for Patriots-Steelers is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.