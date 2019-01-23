Trent Brown shuts down 'all the bullcrap people say' about New England originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Don't believe everything you hear.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That's the lesson Trent Brown learned after he was traded to the Patriots in April. The 6-foot-8, 359-pound offensive tackle joined New England expecting to win, but was also aware of the negative comments about the organization made by other players around the league.

Ex-Patriots defensive end Cassius Marsh said he "hated" his time with the Patriots and that they don't have any fun. Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson made headlines during OTAs when he said, "All these guys talking about ‘I'll take the rings. OK. You can have your rings. You can also have f***ing 15 miserable years."

But in Brown's first year with New England, the 25-year-old found out those criticisms simply aren't the reality.

"Of course I knew you got a chance to win here," Brown told reporters. "But the main thing that popped in my mind was all the bullcrap that people say about this place. And I've always been a man that forms my own opinions, and when I got here I quickly found out that it's nothing like anybody says.

"It is fun here. The guys in the locker room enjoy each other, everybody in the facility enjoys each other, and to play for each other every time we touch the field is a great feeling. There's no selfishness in the locker room, no egos, everybody is just one."

Story continues

Trent Brown, who's about to play in his first Super Bowl, said he quickly learned after being traded to the Patriots that "all the bullcrap that people say about this place" wasn't true.



"It is fun here. ... Everyone in building enjoys each other." pic.twitter.com/b8Z7xzuwZn



— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 23, 2019

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.