The Patriots were been down four starting offensive linemen at practice this week and they’ll be missing at least two of them for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Right tackle Trent Brown and right guard Shaq Mason have been ruled out for this weekend. Brown has a calf injury and Mason is dealing with an abdomen injury.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Michael Onwenu are both on the COVID-19 reserve list. They could be available if they’re vaccinated, asymptomatic and test negative twice 24 hours apart, but the lack of practice time could leave them out even if that happens.

Linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (shoulder), safety Cody Davis (knee), safety Kyle Dugger (hamstring), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring), defensive end Ronnie Perkins (ankle), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) are all listed as questionable.

Trent Brown, Shaq Mason ruled out for Patriots originally appeared on Pro Football Talk