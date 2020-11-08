Raiders tackle Trent Brown has gone from on the COVID-19 reserve list to off the COVID-19 reserve list to back on the COVID-19 reserve list again. This time, he’ll be on it for a while.

Brown is expected to remain on the COVID-19 reserve list for at least a month, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The team claims that the change in status arises from COVID-19 complications, which is entirely possible. That said, it’s unlikely Brown would have played today against the Chargers, given that an IV mishap last Sunday sent him to the hospital with air in his veins.

Apart from the stiff penalties imposed on the franchise for repeated protocol violations, Brown’s struggles should serve as a constant reminder to anyone in the Raiders organization who isn’t taking the situation seriously that, indeed, they should.

Trent Brown’s second stay on COVID-19 reserve list will last at least a month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk