Trent Brown, Rodney Hudson questionable for Thursday night

The Raiders listed two of their starting offensive linemen as questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Chargers.

The team’s final injury report before the game shows that right tackle Trent Brown and center Rodney Hudson both drew that tag. Brown has been limited in practice the last two days with a knee injury and Hudson missed last Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

Andre James started in place of Hudson last week, but the veteran’s return to practice this week may bode well for his chances of making his absence from the lineup a one-time thing.

Wide receiver/kick returner Dwayne Harris is also listed as questionable. He’s dealing with a foot injury.

Arden Key is out after breaking his foot last weekend and fellow defensive end Josh Mauro will miss the game with a groin injury.