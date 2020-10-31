Trent Brown returns to Raiders' practice; status for Week 8 unclear

Brown practices but status for Raiders-Browns uncertain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trent Brown returned to the practice field Friday for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden was noncommittal about his starting right tackle’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Browns in Cleveland.

“Well, we’ll find out,” he said before boarding a bus for the airport. “We still have a couple more days to get him acclimated to our game plan. He’s been out for a while as you know, so it’s good to see him back out here, but I won’t make any more statements than that.”

Brown, who was seen wearing a mask during the open stretch portion of Friday’s practice, was activated from reserve/COVID list on Friday afternoon. He was technically not listed on the injury report and has no official designation because he wasn’t on the active roster when the list was compiled.