On Sunday, the Raiders rushed tackle Trent Brown to the hospital after a pregame IV mishap resulted in air in his veins — a potentially lethal condition.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Brown remains hospitalized on Monday morning. He is getting more tests done.

The NFL Players Association already has launched an investigation. Obviously, it’s something that should never happen in the exercise of proper care, and the league and union need to understand what occurred so that it will never happen again.

Due to COVID-19, Brown missed the Week Seven game against the Buccaneers. He was slated to play on Sunday until the IV blunder triggered apparent concerns regarding a potential air embolism.

Trent Brown remains hospitalized originally appeared on Pro Football Talk