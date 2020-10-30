Raiders right tackle Trent Brown has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list for a couple of weeks, but it appears he is headed back to the active roster.

Multiple reporters at the open portion of Friday’s practice noted that Brown is on the field for the first time since before the Raiders’ Week 6 bye. Word on his workload and outlook for Sunday’s game against the Browns will wait for later in the day, but it’s a step in the right direction for the veteran.

Brown’s positive test created other issues for the Raiders last week. The team had to practice without their other starting offensive linemen and safety Johnathan Abram missed the loss to the Buccaneers because they were considered high risk contacts of Brown.

Brown also reportedly wasn’t wearing his contact tracing device as mandated by league protocols and that may lead to league discipline for the Raiders.

Trent Brown at Raiders practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk