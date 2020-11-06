With Trent Brown out, Raiders' Brandon Parker benefiting from playing time

Raiders' Parker benefiting from playing time with Brown out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker still occasionally watches the game tape of his rookie season. If, for nothing else, to remind himself how his career started.

“That first year was kind of ugly,” he conceded. “Sometimes, if my ego ever gets too big (I watch it) to kind of humble myself. … It helps me stay level.”

His film from Sunday looked much better.

Parker played on a season-high 68 percent of the offensive snaps in 16-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns and filled in admirably for right tackle Trent Brown, who missed the game because of complications caused by a pregame intravenous injection, and swing tackle Sam Young, who exited in the first half with a knee injury.

The bashful 25-year-old helped Las Vegas run for a season-high 209 yards and said he was pleased with his performance.