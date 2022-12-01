Trent Brown questionable for Patriots-Bills game due to illness

Trent Brown update is troubling news for tackle-thin Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Who will be protecting Mac Jones' blind side Thursday night at Gillette Stadium? The answer just got murkier.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown has been downgraded to questionable for the New England Patriots' Week 13 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Thursday.

That's very concerning news considering the Patriots ruled out left tackle Isaiah Wynn on Wednesday due to a foot injury. Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste is also questionable for Wednesday due to a calf injury, which means New England's tackle depth chart (not including Wynn) looks something like this:

Trent Brown (questionable)

Yodny Cajuste (questionable)

Conor McDermott

McDermott, the only fully-healthy tackle on the Patriots' active roster, joined the team less than 10 days ago off the New York Jets' practice squad.

So, what are the Patriots' options if Brown and/or Cajuste can't play?

New England has two offensive linemen on its practice squad in Bill Murray and Hunter Thedford, who is listed as a tight end but has experience at offensive tackle. The Patriots also could shift guard Mike Onwenu to right tackle (where he has played before) and insert James Ferentz at right guard.

None of those options are ideal, so Patriots fans should hope that both Brown and Cajuste can be on the field Thursday night against Buffalo.

If there's any silver lining, the Bills will be without their top pass rusher in Von Miller, but New England's front still will have its hands full against a pass rush that has 30 sacks this season, tied for 12th in the NFL.