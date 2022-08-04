Since starting every game in New England’s championship season of 2018, offensive tackle Trent Brown has suffered a string of injuries that have limited him.

Though he only played 11 games for the Raiders in 2019, Brown was a Pro Bowler. Then he played just five games in 2020.

Las Vegas traded him back to New England in March 2021 and Brown ended up starting nine games for his once-and-present club.

Brown has significant weight incentives in his contract with the Patriots. And while he’s listed at 380 pounds on the team’s roster, he said in an interview with the Boston Herald that he’s slimmed down to 355 — and not just because of the money.

“I still feel like I’m the best tackle to play this game, and I feel like I can be one of the best to ever play. I’m out to prove it,” Brown said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “So here we go. Day by day. Brick by brick.”

“I approached each day of this offseason, wanting to come in and be the player I know I can be,” Brown added. “I know I have a responsibility leading this team. That’s how I’m approaching each day. I think everyone is appreciative of that. I’m appreciative of everyone around me that’s working just as hard to help steer this bus in the right direction.”

Brown, who turned 29 in April, started his career as a 49ers seventh-round pick in 2015. He’s started 69 games over the last seven seasons. But even as a Super Bowl champion, he has several unrealized goals.

“I kinda gotta nice story along my eight years [in the league]. I’m pretty accomplished, but not as accomplished as I’d like to be,” Brown said. “There’s still some accolades I’d like to achieve and obtain.

“I definitely put in the work during the offseason, so I’m expecting to reap the benefits. … It’s all about attention to detail and taking care of your body.”

Trent Brown: I put the work in during the offseason, so I’m expecting to reap the benefits originally appeared on Pro Football Talk