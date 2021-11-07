Trent Brown posts to Instagram dreaming about Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Patriots

Tackle Trent Brown is dreaming about a massive in-season addition for the New England Patriots offense. He posted to Instagram with hopes the team will add receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Patriots have a shot at landing receiver Beckham Jr., who will hit waivers on Monday but is unlikely to get claimed. If Beckham hits free agency, the Patriots could be in play to sign him, with former Browns executive and current Patriots front-office consultant Eliot Wolf knowing Beckham. Wolf was a part of the personnel team that traded for in Cleveland. He will be able to give the Patriots a strong sense of whether Beckham is worth adding, with the receiver likely to push the team’s budget as they have just roughly $3 million in salary-cap space.

Looks like Trent Brown wants OBJ to be a Patriot👀 pic.twitter.com/2be3FcsL0U — Patriots Force (@ForcePatriots) November 5, 2021

It’s not a pipedream. But of course, Beckham will be in demand. The Patriots will have to coax him away from teams like the New Orleans Saints.

List