Trent Brown: Patriots players thought Malik Cunningham deserved a shot to be our QB

Despite showing promise in the preseason, Malik Cunningham languished on the practice squad and never got a chance to be the Patriots' quarterback during the regular season, ultimately leaving New England when the Ravens signed Cunningham to their own active roster. Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown says the players in the locker room wish Cunningham had been given a chance.

Asked by AtoZSports.com if he thought Cunningham deserved more of a chance to play, Brown said the whole team thought that.

"Absolutely," Brown said. "Everybody on the team did. Everybody."

Cunningham only got on the field in one game for the Patriots this season and didn't throw a pass. Given how poorly the Patriots' offense has played for most of this season, it's a surprise that Bill Belichick never gave Cunningham the opportunity to show what he could do. Brown said he thinks the Ravens will develop him as a quarterback behind Lamar Jackson.

"It's funny because I told him months ago if they ever called, if anybody, that's the team where he should go," Brown said about the Ravens. "It was almost like I saw it coming. . . . And that's really good for him to actually get a real chance to play his real position."

Brown expressed frustration that Cunningham spent most of his time on the practice squad at positions other than quarterback, despite playing well when given the chance to play quarterback in the preseason.

"I mean, probably the most exciting drive we had in that stadium was against Houston in preseason games this season," Brown said. "Like, my guy couldn't even get a red jersey."

In a year when almost everything has gone wrong with the offense in New England, Brown wonders why Cunningham didn't get the chance to provide a spark.