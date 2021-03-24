Trent Brown: No hard feelings, but Raiders weren’t a good fit

Myles Simmons
·2 min read
Before trading Trent Brown to the Patriots, Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock called the offensive tackle “as dominant as any tackle in football” when healthy and in shape. Mayock added that Brown had to get in shape and stay committed.

That’s no longer Mayock’s issue, as the Raiders sent Brown back to the Patriots — a team for which he excelled in 2018.

Addressing the media during a press conference on Wednesday, Brown made it clear he had some frustrations with the Las Vegas organization.

“Honestly, I just felt like ever since I left [New England after the 2018 season], nothing has gone right for me,” Brown said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “I’ve been experiencing little small nagging injuries. I’ve had to experience a lot of time without ball. And I wasn’t really feeling the place of work, I guess you could say.

“No hard feelings to them or anything, but I guess you could just say it wasn’t a good fit, and I felt like I wanted to be back somewhere where I — I’ve worn a lot of jerseys in my life, but I’ve never been more proud than when I put on the Patriots jersey.”

So now he’s back with New England, where he won Super Bowl LIII as the club’s left tackle. He noted that being with the organization that year made him understand the time and sacrifices it takes to be great.

“Some people don’t like it [in New England], but I loved it, honestly,” Brown said. “I just think it’s where I need to be. I’m happy. I’m happy with the organization. I was happiest when I was there. I’ve never had more fun playing football in my life. So I’m glad to be back.”

Trent Brown: No hard feelings, but Raiders weren’t a good fit originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

