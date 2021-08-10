Trent Brown on Mac Jones: 'I think he can be special' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones is making a lasting impression on his New England Patriots teammates with his performance at training camp.

As the Patriots' right tackle, Trent Brown has gotten an up-close look at many of the rookie quarterback's reps this summer. Judging by his comments after Tuesday's practice, he's been thoroughly impressed with what Jones has shown to this point.

“I think he can be special,” Brown said, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Mason. “There’s a lot going on for him right now. This is a different ballgame and with Bill (Belichick’s) defense there’s a lot of moving parts out there. So he’s just gotta settle down and I think he’ll be all right.”

Jones was a first-round pick, so the expectations were reasonably high for the 22-year-old heading into camp. Still, Brown has been enamored by Jones' passing ability, which he says is well beyond the Alabama product's years.

“To be so young, I think he makes some throws that not a lot of young guys can make,” Brown said. “I think it’s all about settling down, honestly, and knowing that you can still play the game. It’s still football. It’s a different level, yeah, but it’s still football.”

Time will tell whether Jones' standout camp will be enough to overtake Cam Newton on the QB depth chart. Even if he takes a back seat in 2021, Patriots fans should be encouraged by Brown's high praise for the young quarterback.