Trent Brown left rookie Cole Strange with this powerful quote to live by in NFL

New England Patriots left tackle Trent Brown has been around long enough to know how to deal with the criticism that constantly comes his way. So the advice he could give a younger player like rookie offensive guard Cole Strange is invaluable.

The two have worked side-by-side in an effort to save the failing offensive line this season. Not having an experienced offensive coordinator or line coach (sorry, Matt Patricia) has obviously contributed to those struggles.

It also hasn’t helped that players have been in and out of the lineup with injuries and illnesses. Quite frankly, this hasn’t been the best year to be a player in Strange’s position.

When meeting with the media, Brown said he spoke with Strange personally about the best way to deal with the outside pressure.

“Everybody gonna fuss, good or bad. The fans gonna talk [expletive], good or bad. [expletive] ’em,” said Brown.

For Strange, it’s all about lining up and doing his job on the football field. As long as he does that, the sky is the limit for the first-round pick out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

List

Fans calling for DeAndre Hopkins to join Patriots after Bill Belichick video emerges

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire