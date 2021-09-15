Word earlier this week was that Patriots right tackle Trent Brown is day-to-day after hurting his calf in last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins and he hasn’t improved to the point that he’s able to get on the practice field.

Brown was one of two Patriots players who did not take part in their first practice of Week Two. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy also missed the practice and is listed with a throat injury.

Van Noy had three tackles, a sack, and a pass defensed in the opener.

Tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) and linebacker Ronnie Perkins (shoulder) were limited participants in practice. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle), defensive back Kyle Dugger (wrist), and defensive back Jalen Mills (ankle) were full participants.

Trent Brown, Kyle Van Noy don’t practice Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk