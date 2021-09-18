Trent Brown injury: Patriots right tackle won't play vs. Jets in Week 2

Pats right tackle Trent Brown won't play vs. Jets in Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will be without Trent Brown in Sunday's Week 2 game against the rival New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The team announced Saturday afternoon that the veteran right tackle has been downgraded to out. He was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report with a calf issue. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (throat) also has been ruled out.

Brown suffered the calf injury early in the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He exited that matchup in the first quarter and didn't return.

Yasir Durant, who got plenty of snaps at right tackle against the Dolphins after Brown's departure, is the likeliest option to start in that position against the Jets.

Kickoff for Patriots-Jets is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.