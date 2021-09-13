Trent Brown injury: Latest update on Patriots right tackle is encouraging

Trent Brown injury: Latest update on Patriots OT is encouraging originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots lost starting right tackle Trent Brown early in the first quarter of Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Brown was sidelined with a calf injury after playing just seven snaps and didn't return. Justin Herron saw time at right tackle after Brown exited, but the second-year offensive lineman struggled and was eventually replaced by Yasir Durant.

The injury to Brown is a concern for the Patriots, not only because he's a very good player, but he also missed multiple games for the Las Vegas Raiders last season due to a calf issue.

Luckily for the Patriots, the latest update on Brown's status is a positive one. Here's what ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon:

Patriots’ OT Trent Brown has a minor calf strain and will be considered “day to day”, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2021

We'll learn more about Brown's status later in the week. The first Week 2 injury report will come out Wednesday.

The Patriots are scheduled to play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.