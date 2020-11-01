It looked like the Raiders would have right tackle Trent Brown back in the lineup in Cleveland this weekend, but he is inactive for the game against the Browns.

The Raiders announced that Brown felt ill before the game and that’s why he will not be playing.

Brown was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week after testing positive a couple of weeks ago. The Raiders statement said he is not experiencing any COVID-related symptoms.

Contact tracing after Brown’s positive test led to the rest of the Raiders offensive line missing practice leading up to last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. Sam Young started in Brown’s place last week and will likely fill in against the Browns.

Trent Brown inactive after feeling ill before Sunday’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk