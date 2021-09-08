Trent Brown has been impressed with Mac Jones' assertiveness

Trent Brown impressed with Mac Jones' assertiveness originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones may be a soft-spoken rookie, but you wouldn't know it by his on-field demeanor.

The New England Patriots' first-round quarterback already has left an impression on his teammates with his approach in practice. His right tackle, Trent Brown, has been pleasantly surprised by the assertiveness he's shown as a 23-year-old just getting accustomed to life in the NFL.

“If a play doesn’t go exactly right or how we drew it up in the meeting room, and we get out there and it doesn’t go exactly as planned, he’ll — on his own, without Coach saying anything — he’ll say, ‘Do it over.’ And with some authority," Brown said Wednesday. "As a young guy, that’s pretty cool to see."

Jones has been getting plenty of praise from his Patriots teammates for his performance and leadership throughout the summer. Cornerback J.C. Jackson even went as far as to say Jones is "going to be that guy" and is "a rookie who plays like a vet." Brown said earlier in the summer he believes Jones "can be special."

Much of that likely is a result of Jones' commitment to perfection on the practice field.

“I think practice, especially, you kind of have a picture of how it’s supposed to go in your head. You want everything to be perfect,” Jones said. “It’s not always going to be perfect, especially in the games, but sometimes I’ll mess something up and I’ll be like, ‘Dang, let’s just run that back.’ Even if it was one little thing, just to make sure we’re good on it. The goal is to not have to do that at all, but it happens and it’s part of practice.

“In practice, you want to close the gap on perfect. So if we can try to get it exactly how we want it, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Jones and the Patriots will hope those practice reps translate to results when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Kickoff for the Week 1 matchup is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

