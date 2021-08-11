Trent Brown hopes second stint with Patriots lasts for 'a while'

Brown hopes second stint with Patriots lasts for 'a while' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Trent Brown's second stint with the New England Patriots is only just beginning and he already is hoping to remain in Foxboro beyond this season.

Brown spent the 2018 season with the Patriots and became an important member of an offensive line that powered the team to a Super Bowl LIII triumph. The veteran offensive tackle signed a massive contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL free agency in 2019 but it didn't work out with the AFC West franchise.

He was acquired again by the Patriots via trade in March, and he's hoping for a longer stay during his second appearance in New England.

"Me being here for such a short period of time and experiencing so much success, and then also being a seventh-round draft pick, I hadn’t made no money until the last two years, honestly," Brown told reporters Tuesday after training camp practice. "I’m excited to be back. Hopefully I can be here a while this time.”

Brown is only signed through the upcoming season, giving him the ability to re-enter free agency next March. If all goes well in 2021, the Patriots should definitely consider signing Brown to a multi-year deal at the right price.

The 28-year-old veteran is still in the prime of his career and so far has proven to be a good fit in the Patriots offense.