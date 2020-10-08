Trent Brown, Henry Ruggs return to Raiders practice ahead of Chiefs tilt

Brown, Ruggs return to Raiders practice ahead of Chiefs tilt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In major need of reinforcements, the Raiders might be getting much-needed help soon.

Right tackle Trent Brown and wide receiver Henry Ruggs returned to practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Both were listed as limited practice participants on the Raiders’ injury report.

“I don’t know if they’re going to play this week or not, but it’s good to have them back out on the field,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said.