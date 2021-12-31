Trent Brown gives candid take on his taunting penalty in Patriots' loss to Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Trent Brown was not pleased with some of the officiating in the New England Patriots' 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills last weekend.

The veteran offensive tackle was penalized for taunting after the officials decided not to penalize Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes for hitting Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones out of bounds late in the first half.

Jones was scrambling on the play and after he crossed the white line Hughes made contact with him. A flag for unnecessary roughness was thrown, but after huddling up and discussing the play, the flag was picked up. Moments later, Brown got a penalty for unsportsmanlike contact.

Here's the Mac Jones/Jerry Hughes play. Will effort an explanation from the refs via pool report. #Patriots #Bills pic.twitter.com/bcXmOSH9Is — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 26, 2021

Both decisions were incorrect.

Hughes absolutely should've been penalized and Brown did not deserve a flag. It was a 30-yard swing and prevented the Patriots from driving into scoring range at the end of the second quarter.

When asked about these events Friday afternoon, Brown was unafraid to give his candid assessment of what transpired (WARNING: NSFW language follows).

â€œThat was bullshit to pick up the flag. He was clearly in the white,â€ Trent Brown, talking with reporters for the first time since last week, when asked about his taunting penalty.



He said it was his bad, but he felt like big brother sticking up for Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/rIWIQCY6Cf — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 31, 2021

David Andrews also was penalized for taunting in the second half after Jones was hit at the end of a slide. It was another soft penalty for taunting. These penalties have drawn increasing criticism from all corners of the football world in 2021.

The Week 16 defeat to the Bills was a frustrating one for the Patriots, but they need to move on quickly. They're still a strong bet to make the playoffs but the work isn't yet finished.

The Patriots have a great chance to rebound from back-to-back losses when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday afternoon's Week 17 game at Gillette Stadium. The Jaguars have the league's worst record at 2-13 and more than 10 players currently on the COVID-19 reserve list.

A victory over the Jaguars, combined with a Raiders or Dolphins loss this weekend, would secure a playoff berth for the Patriots.