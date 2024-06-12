Trent Brown explains early absence from Bengals this offseason

New Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown arrived with the team this week for mandatory work.

Doing so finally gave the free-agent addition the chance to explain his prior absences.

Brown said that off-field things kept him away from Bengals voluntary work, actually pulled him away despite his initially showing up for Phase 1.

“The only reason I wasn’t here is I had a few family emergencies where I had to stay back home,” Brown said, according to Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network. “But it was finally clear enough for me to come out and be back with the team.”

As we stressed endlessly with Ja’Marr Chase and even Tee Higgins, it’s not unusual for a player to train away from the team during voluntary work. Chase reported this week, too.

In the case of Brown, the new starting right tackle had planned to put in on-field work before more important matters briefly pulled him away.

