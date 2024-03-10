Trent Brown expects to find a new home in free agency

Trent Brown doesn't know where he will play next season, but he knows where he won't play.

The left tackle told SiriusXM NFL that he expects to leave New England in free agency.

"I think we're both looking in different directions," Brown said, via a transcript from Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Brown, 30, played 11 games with only eight starts in 2023 because of an illness and injuries to his hand, ankle, chest, knee and head. He told Sirius that he is "healthy and ready to go" now.

He spent the past three seasons in New England, playing 37 games and missing 14. Brown played all 17 games in 2022.

The one-time Pro Bowler also has played for the 49ers and Raiders. He previously was with the Patriots in 2018.

Another Patriots offensive lineman, Mike Onwenu, also is slated for free agency next week. Onwenu is the most coveted offensive lineman in free agency because of his versatility.

"I don't think I've ever seen him do it, but I think he could probably play center, too," Brown said. "I think he has the mind for it. . . . To play both guard [spots] and right tackle at a high level — I don't think you're going to find that too often."

Onwenu ranks 17th on PFT’s top 100 free agents list, with Brown 40th.