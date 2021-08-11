Trent Brown doubles down, declaring Patriots QB Mac Jones will be ‘special’

Trent Brown is quickly becoming a Mac Jones supporter.

The New England Patriots offensive tackle spoke highly of the rookie during minicamp, saying Jones was going to special for the team in the future. Brown went on to compliment Cam Newton as well, but he seemed to be extremely impressed by Jones’ poise.

Following Tuesday’s training camp practice, Brown reiterated that sentiment by discussing what makes Jones special.

“I think he can be special,” Brown said, transcribed by NESN. “There’s a lot going on for him right now — this is a different ballgame, and with Bill (Belichick)’s defense, there’s a lot of moving parts out there. He’s just got to settle down, and I think he’ll be all right.”

Brown explained what separates Jones from typical rookies this early in the season.

“To be so young, I think he makes some throws that not a lot of young guys can make,” Brown said. “I think it’s all about settling down and knowing you can still play the game. It’s still football. Yeah, it’s a different level, but it’s still football. I think that goes for any rookie.”

Jones will make his NFL debut during the Patriots’ preseason matchup against the Washington Football Team on Thursday.

