Trent Brown denies the claims made against him a civil lawsuit

Raiders tackle Trent Brown has been sued for domestic violence. He has posted a statement on social media denying the allegations.

“I am aware that my ex-girlfriend has filed a civil suit against me,” Brown said on Twitter. “I deny the claims. They are false. I believe in the court system where I will clear my name. I will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Brown has a problem apart from the court system. If the plaintiff will cooperate with the NFL in its inevitable investigation regarding the allegations, he could be facing discipline. If she doesn’t cooperate, it becomes much harder for the NFL to take action, unless and until she tells her story in connection with the litigation.

The lawsuit makes various accusations against Brown, tied to various specific incidents in 2018 and 2019.

Brown has started all five games in 2019 for the Raiders. He signed a four-year, $66 million contract on the first day of free agency, leaving New England for Oakland.